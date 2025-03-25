EverQuest II adjusts abilities, events, and zones as public testing for GU128 Lure of Darkness begins

Today has brought a little bit of fixing and tuning to EverQuest II, with the latest patch making adjustments to various things like events, quests, abilities, and more; it’s basically a blanket fixer-upper.

Changes in this patch include some nerfs to a couple of class abilities, a small list of fixes for live events and their related features, changes to a pair of quests for live servers and Anashti Sul and Origins worlds, and a bundle of fixes for several of the MMORPG’s zones. The notes spell it all out, just don’t expect too much in terms of major changes here.

Meanwhile, the open testing for Lure of Darkness has officially kicked off as scheduled, letting players kick the tires of things like the new overseer season, new quests, and new dungeons ahead of the update’s release in April. Players should check out the tester thread on the forums to get themselves on the test server!