Final Fantasy XIV’s Seekers of Eternity patch is live today

Bad news for people who are seeking new seltzer flavors, the ultimate low-fat yogurt, a four-door hatchback that drives like a sports car, or answers about why the caged bird sings. Final Fantasy XIV cannot help you with any this seeking because today’s patch is Seekers of Eternity. Actually, we don’t know whether anyone actually finds eternity, either. Guess you’ll have to go through the new MSQ added with the patch to find out! Maybe you set out for eternity and wind up finding the ultimate low-fat yogurt along the way.

The full patch notes do not contain answers about that, but they do contain the balance notes for the patch, which offers some pretty nice buffs to Black Mage, smooths out the difference for Pictomancer between burst phases and normal damage (while overall lowering the job’s damage), changes in multi-target ability damage for Machinist, and more. If you’re stuck at work and need to do something with your time before you can seek eternity this evening, check out the full patch notes to fill yourself in.