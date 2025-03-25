‘It’s all coming back, just as you left it’: Fawkes hypes the return of Defiance with a new teaser video

Last week, we got the surprising but welcome news that Fawkes Games is unsunsetting Defiance, Trion Worlds’ old “transmedia synergy MMO, come April 18th. Fawkes, which already has several cast-off Gamigo MMOs in its roster of rescued MMO titles, told players that while the game is initially relaunching free-to-play PC servers hosted in North America, running the final non-2050 version of the game, it’ll be doing so with a fresh database, meaning former players will be rerolling on clean accounts without DLC. Future content – and a possible expansion to console – is on the table only if the game performs well enough to allow Fawkes the development resources.

April 18th isn’t really all that far away, and the team did say we could expect a large-scale test (with a wipe) before launch, so that has to be coming up soon – and in the meantime, it looks as if Fawkes is planning a bit o’ marketing to get folks excited. This afternoon, the studio released a video teaser for the comeback.

“For years, Defiance was more than just a game,” the video’s narrator intones. “It was a world where friendships were made in the heat of battle, where every arkfall was a challenge and every mission a new chapter in a story that never stopped unfolding.” It’s brief and doesn’t really show all that much, but it definitely sets the stage for how “Fawkes answered the call.”

“It’s all coming back, just as you left it.” Get hyped.