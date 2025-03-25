Massively OP Podcast Episode 511: Heroes shall arise

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Dune Awakening’s prices, Guild Wars 2’s expansion delay, Marvel Heroes’ rogue server project, the death of extraction shooters, and a pair of interesting new MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.

