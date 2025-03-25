Massively OP Podcast Episode 511: Heroes shall arise

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Dune Awakening’s prices, Guild Wars 2’s expansion delay, Marvel Heroes’ rogue server project, the death of extraction shooters, and a pair of interesting new MMOs.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, Sims 4
- News: Dune Awakening’s box price and paid headstart
- News: Guild Wars 2’s next expansion is slightly delayed
- News: Marvel Heroes’ rogue server project looks promising
- News: Extraction shooters are dying off, as Seekers of Skyveil packs it in
- News: A first look at new MMOs with Crosswind and Spirit Crossing
- Outro
Other info:
