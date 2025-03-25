Monster Hunter Wilds brings new monsters, a massive multiplayer social hub, and arena quests April 4

Today saw Capcom’s preview broadcast for Monster Hunter Wilds’ first post-launch title update, which provided a release date for the first major content addition to the multiplayer RPG as well as information on the variety of things that players can expect when it arrives on Friday, April 4th.

Naturally, the centerpiece for this first update is the arrival of three monster fights against the Mizutsune and the return of the fight against Zoh Shia on April 4th, followed by an arch-tempered Rey Dau battle arriving for a limited time on April 30th, with all three fights promise unique gear for those who successfully slay these beasts. The Mizutsune fight will be available for those who are HR 21 and up, while the return of Rey Dau and Zoh Shia are locked at HR 50.



Another major feature is the multiplayer social space known as the Grand Hub, a location that is significantly larger than other such places in some of the series’ most recent prior entries. Here players can engage in various social activities, take a turn at barrel bomb bowling for rewards, eat up on some big buff-giving meals, and even watch an in-game concert and take part in seasonal events, the first of which is the springtime Festival of Accord: Blossomdance beginning April 23rd.

The Grand Hub will also be the place where players can look forward to new arena quests that are effectively time trials with a leaderboard and unique cosmetic goodies for those who take out hunts the fastest, while other rewards can be earned by simply participating or clearing related bounties. These quests come in three different varieties: arena quests and challenge quests, which limit players to pre-determined gear sets and two players; and free challenge quests, which lift gear limits and let four players join in. The same quest board will also offer event quests to help raise hunter rank quickly, earn cooking ingredients, and obtain special armor.

Finally, the showcase closed with a look at some free and paid DLCs, the hint of an upcoming collab with one of Capcom’s other IPs, and a brief tease of what’s arriving in the summer’s free title update. The full video video can be seen just below, while a roadmap of what’s immediately on the horizon can be expanded by clicking on the image.