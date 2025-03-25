Palia’s Tinker & Timber update is here with quest flow clean-up and new decor sets

As promised and foretold in the long long ago of last Friday, Palia’s Tinker & Timber update aka 0.190 (because it’s still a beta title) is officially live today – and now we have some hard details and patch notes.

The headline feature is really the game’s new decor sets, which includes a bouncy shroom and timer tool for obstacle courses and a full exterior build set for fans of the wooden look. Also notable is the fact that the cozy sandbox now has a very specific type of “mystery” gifting feature – apparently the first of several planned gifting tools en route to the game.

The patch notes further illuminate tweaks to the social menu, dialogue, and quest flow, especially some of the early quests with Subira, which were apparently never intended to be permanent.

“When we first launched Palia in beta last year, the quest design looked a lot different than it does today,” Singularity 6 explains. “Through player feedback and iteration, we’ve arrived at a way of storytelling that is cleaner, more linear, and easier to follow. It was time to update some of those clunky older quests to remove points of confusion and integrate the storylines to meet those new standards.”