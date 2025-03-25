Throne and Liberty offers morph races and stat-boosting mochi during the March 27 Starbloom Festival

The spring season is set to arrive to Throne and Liberty, and with it will come the Starbloom Festival event, which brings some seasonal fun times for players. Assuming they like eating unique stat-granting food and racing in morph forms, anyway.

The centerpiece of the festival is the three different morph races that players can take on over land, sea, and air. All three of these races award players starbloom coins that can be spent to buy things like a title, a rainbow sheep morph, enhancement materials, or foods that grant buffs.

Speaking of buff-giving foods, the event will also let players craft a unique blossom mochi food item that provides temporary bonuses for sollant, weapon mastery experience, and abyssal contract token efficiency. The ingredients for this item are bought from merchants, earned from Amitoi expeditions, and gained from fishing. All of the morph racing, mochi making fun will be available between March 27th and April 16th.