Wakfu raised almost $2M in crowdfunding for its animated series’ fifth season as devs test the UI

You would be forgiven for wondering why a bunch of UI features would require a PTS round, but that’s just what Wakfu is going to be doing this week as it begins the beta test for its next patch and its UI-specific features.

The UI changes in question do appear to be pretty meaty, with a new logbook UI that blends the achievement and quest UI into one while also providing clearer direction on quest objectives, a new separate inventory for cosmetic items, and some visual improvements for the in-combat fighter sheet. Ankama is also working on a new chronology UI that helps players follow questlines in their narrative chronological order; this feature won’t be available in the new patch or the PTS, but it was previewed by the studio along with all of the other UI changes.

In other Wakfu news, the crowdfunding drive to bring the animated series’ fifth season to life has successfully ended, raising €1.78M (just over $1.9M US) on Kickstarter. Those who missed out on the drive will have a limited time to offer pledges via Backerkit, which will offer some of the various tchotchkes the Kickstarter drive did. Backerkit funding will be open until April 30th.