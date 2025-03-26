Aion Classic EU will merge its servers into one on April 9

The Great Ensmooshening is on the not-too-distant horizon for players of Aion Classic EU, as Gameforge has announced that it will be condensing the servers into one in an effort to pull its population together for more bird-person gaming funtimes – which is pretty important in an MMORPG that’s primarily about factional PvP.

The merging itself will occur on Wednesday, April 9th, with the promise of small gifts and events to mark the occasion. Before then, players will see a freeze on auction house postings starting today, March 26th, as well as a pause on current Tower of Illusion season, Arena of Chaos, and Arena of Cooperation until April 23rd.

More details about how the merger will work will be shared in an FAQ post on Wednesday, April 2nd, but for now, Classic EU players should be prepared to be gathered up into one place soon.