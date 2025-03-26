Amazon says it knows it made Throne and Liberty’s solo dungeons too hard, and it’s fixing them

So how are Throne and Liberty players feeling about the Wilds of Talandre at this point? Because no matter how much you might be enjoying it, the latest video from Amazon globalization design manager Tico is addressing some elements of the expansion that haven’t been quite up to par. For example, he states outright that while rolling out gear upgrades slowly over time was always the plan and akin to what was done on the game’s Korean servers, the western development team didn’t adequately explain how gear would be released over time. Moving forward, that’s apparently going to be more clearly communicated.

Meanwhile, solo dungeons were meant to be relaxing solo content and practice for harder runs, but as it currently stands they’re too hard for many builds without strong self-healing and also aren’t really worth the effort to roll through on the regular. Several changes are planned for an update on March 27th (so later this week) in order to address these issues. Check out the full video just below to catch up on all of the areas where things are being improved in the game.