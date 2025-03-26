Co-op side-scrolling platformer roguelike Mother Machine officially releases

It’s time to bring together some friends to take on the role of chaos gremlins and run, jump, and fart-dash through randomly generated platforming levels. Today is the day when Mother Machine, the multiplayer 2-D platforming roguelike, has fully released on Steam.

“Mother Machine lets players battle, puzzle and explore their way through atmospheric alien caves, where they obtain new mutations to upgrade the skillsets of their gremlins and unlock powers both fearsome and disgusting. Will you be able to find salvation for you and your beloved robotic Mother? Or will you fall prey to the bizarre dangers of the planet’s catacombs?”

Players can hop their way through the game solo, in split-screen duo co-op, or in four-player online play via matchmaking or teaming up in a social hub on either PC or Steam Deck. The game is normally priced at $14.99 but is offering a 10% discount until April 2nd, and its first DLC, which adds a new Misty Grove biome with plant-like threats and a new boss, will be free to grab until April 9th.

Developer Maschinen-Mensch discussed in our pre-launch interview how Mother Machine will expand with additional packs and that the studio might have ambitions for an MMO sometime in the future. “Personally, I’m very interested in working on a full-fledged MMO,” said creative director Johannes Kristmann. “After experiencing the excitement of designing for multiplayer, I think it would be really difficult for us to return to strictly single-player games.”