Conan Exiles’ March has arrived with stamina balancing and a nifty compass feature

Have you ever been wandering in the wasteland of Conan Exiles desperate to crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentations of their women, only to realize that you have no idea where you are? You know they’re north, but which way is north? Well, forget using the sun to navigate because the latest patch finally adds the ability to craft a compass. Now you can definitively say which way is north before realizing you have been walking east for like an hour and you are nowhere near the lamentations and crushing you were after.

“You can now craft a compass! Unlock the Wayfinder knowledge to learn how to never get lost again. Simply keep it in your inventory to always know where you are going.”

Fortunately, you’ll get slightly less tired during that aimless wandering, as the patch also revises stamina costs to split the difference between keeping stamina relevant and not leaving people unable to complete combos with two-handed weapons. There are also a number of quality-of-life changes as well as changes to the state of the world; you can check all of it out in the full patch notes for the March update.