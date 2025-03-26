Embers Adrift is planning to soft launch on Steam around the end of April

We’re not going to lie to you, the latest update to Embers Adrift is not particularly exciting. Oh, it has a number of quality-of-life changes, some bug fixes, some usability enhancements, that sort of thing. There are plenty of changes here, just no major content additions, and that’s in no small part because the big news is that the team is nearly finished with Steam integration for the game. Indeed, the patch notes even state that the game is planning to soft launch on the platform in late April.

The bad news is that the game’s planned update to Unity 6 will be slightly delayed as a result, although the plan is for it to follow closely; Steam launch readiness is just a higher priority, for entirely comprehensible reasons. Readers will recall that last fall, Stormhaven told fans that its payment processor had effectively screwed it over and refused to release funds players had paid for the game, leading the studio to make the game temporarily F2P until it could fully launch on Steam, at which point it plans to resume normal subscriptions.

So look forward to that in about a month; until then, enjoy this quality-of-life patch and stare at the little icon in your system tray while whispering that it’s coming soon.