FuzzyBot’s cozy co-op roguelite builder Lynked Banner of the Spark launches 1.0 and console on May 22

This morning, we covered Mike Morhaime’s Dreamhaven and its publishing of Wildgate, a new co-op sci-fi extraction RPG from Blizzard alumni at Moonshot Games. But Dreamhaven offered another announcement this week relating to a different multiplayer game we keep an eye on around here: Lynked Banner of the Spark.

Readers will remember that studio FuzzyBot launched Lynked into early access under the Dreamhaven banner last fall. We liked it, incidentally, as a solid cozy co-op basebuilder. Now, this fusion of an “action packed fun of a roguelite” with “the rich progression and charm of a life sim” is en route to a full 1.0 release on May 22nd.

“Version 1.0 adds chapters five through nine, taking players through the game’s main storyline and epilogue. Players can look forward to 40 total new missions, the special Banner of the Spark storyline, the VoidSpyre biome, five new bosses, and much more. In addition, version 1.0 includes the Buddy Up! content update featuring Chef Brot, a culinary mastermind. In Buddy Up!, players build Chef’s kitchen to craft up to 100 new delicious meals for Unibot residents and boost battle ranks through the power of cooking. The content update also enables players to select from over 100 resident Unibots to join them in battle.”

The launch price won’t deviate from the $24.99 early access price, and it’ll be available on Steam of course – as well as newly available on PS5 and Xbox X|S.