Guild Wars 2 gives world-vs-world a pat on the back and a kick in the keister

Guild Wars 2 players better have a good grasp on Janthir Wilds’ Repentance update so far because in this week’s patch it’s getting a clean-up — and ArenaNet is giving world-vs.-world a glow-up as promised.

The March 25th update turns attention upon “refining the WvW rewards system, tackling performance issues, and implementing adjustments based on player feedback, along with other quality-of-life improvements.” These improvements include consolidating reward tracks, tossing in a new Kurzick weapon set, and updating the scoreboard of victory points and skirmish values.

We’re still expecting the return of the PvP Push game mode in May, as well.

The studio noted that the off-season April Fools’ Day vendor was updated with some new selections: an Invisible Cat Cape, the Chatoyant Infusion, a “secret” new equipment item, and the Golden Sink homestead decoration recipe.

Oh, and did you happen to order a café console all the way back in End of Dragons? Because if so, you are hereby being informed that this homesteading item should be hitting your inbox. “You remember ordering this,” ArenaNet says. If you don’t remember ordering this, yes you do. Wink wink.