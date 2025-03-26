Lord of the Rings Online plans for two additional 64-bit realms, indicates housing reactivation is coming soon

While Lord of the Rings Online’s new 64-bit servers were touted as being capable of holding a substantially greater amount of players, SSG is finding out the hard-yet-interesting way that four of these worlds is not enough. Thus, the studio announced that in the coming weeks it will be opening up two additional servers, one in NA and one in EU, to handle the crushing demand for places at the playtable.
LOTRO’s team said that it is “working toward being able to open housing on at least some of the worlds,” but no specific details have yet been shared. The team also is being cagey when additional transfers to the completely full Orcrist server will be re-enabled.