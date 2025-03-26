Lord of the Rings Online’s Update 43.2 tackles bugs while transfers trudge onward after three weeks

Lord of the Rings Online is getting a decent bug-squashing patch this morning with the launch of Update 43.2. SSG announced last night that it is fixing problems with select bugged quests and bumping up the gear in level 150 lootboxes to match the item level curve.

Meanwhile, transfers to the new 64-bit servers continue apace , three weeks after the studio first opened (and then quickly closed) them to the public. Not all of the transfer options are available as of right now, including the opening of dark worlds for character recovery. (Dark worlds were originally supposed to start opening in a staggered format on March 12th; obviously, that didn’t happen, and we have no ETA for when they will begin, leaving those characters in continued limbo.)

“Transfers are currently available from our 32-bit game worlds to Glamdring, Peregrin and Meriadoc,” said the studio on Monday. “Additionally, free transfers are now available from Glamdring to Peregrin and from Orcrist to Meriadoc. Transfers to Orcrist are temporarily unavailable. Housing remains unavailable to purchase, and we will announce when housing opens.”