Lost Ark’s March update has arrived with a new chapter of Music Box of Memories content

Just under the wire, Lost Ark’s March update is officially live as of this morning and the servers are back in operation after their four-hour maintenance that apparently went off without a hitch. Which I just jinxed, probably.

The highlight of the update is the third chapter of the Music Box of Memories, which is not just a way to get a song stuck in your head, we promise. This round includes seven new songs, two new rewards, 13 new cheevos, two new titles, a new transformation toy, and four new memories:

“In this third chapter, the Music Box of Memories stands as a remnant of a long-lost civilization, a mysterious artifact that comes to life with Memory Orbs. Players will uncover untold stories of Arkesia’s overlooked inhabitants, gathering hints from various continents and progressing through quests to collect Memory Orbs and earn rewards, including the Ring of Tuning mount. Hints acquired can be viewed by hovering over the orb in the collectible UI (hotkey – Alt +L).”

The patch also includes a limited-time cash shop gold-swap event, gobs of new skins, and fresh endgame rewards for folks with 1600+ IL. If it all seems a little on the lighter side, yep – as expected. But still here.