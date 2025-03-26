No Man’s Sky invites you to try your hand at space paleontology in its new Relics update

Finally, legitimate reasons to say, "Where did you dig up that old fossil?"

Who’s ready to hunt for dinosaur bones… in space? No Man’s Sky thinks you are, and that’s exactly what you’ll be doing in its 5.6 Relics update as the B2P multiplayer space sandbox turns you into a galactic paleontologist.

“Unearth hundreds of unique bones, assemble skeletons to design fossil exhibits, join the community on an expedition to recreate lost creatures, battle against gargantuan stone guardians, and more,” Hello Games says. “Design and assemble complete skeletons from your collection of ancient bones. Imagine how ancient alien creatures might have looked, and re-assemble their bodies from their fossilised remains – with millions of possibilities for unique species.”

You can even join the new expedition, trade your acquired fossils, organize your museum exhibits, and ride around on a “living fossil companion,” as one does. “Decorate freely with bones,” the studio suggests.

And yes, those “gargantuan stone guardians” are trying to stop you from doing this important science work, so you’d best come armed. Paleontology has never been so spicy.

The patch also includes an update to abandoned mode – that’s the one that allows you to make your universe lonely indeed.