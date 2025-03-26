Star Citizen highlights the Drake Golem, alpha 4.1’s upcoming new starter mining ship

Chris Neal
If you’re the kind of Star Citizen player who’s looking to break into ship-based mining, doesn’t want to cough up the credits (or real-world money) for a Prospector, and doesn’t mind flying in a somewhat ugly ship, then you’re in luck because alpha 4.1 will be introducing a new starter mining ship just for you.

The Drake Golem will represent a new entry level mining craft, with a design and features that are specifically meant for the solo player like a single mining laser to help new rock crunchers get used to SC’s mining mechanics and a large removable hold that can be tractor beamed from the ship’s center in order to sell off material and get to some component compartments for the ship.

Once again, CIG is not committing to a release date for alpha 4.1, but it will be talking about its various features in its next Inside Star Citizen digest. For now, players can observe the very no-frills new mining craft in the video below.

sources: YouTube, official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2024, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised almost $800M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
