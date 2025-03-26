Voxel-y MMORPG EverCraft Online rebrands as Adrullan Online Adventures ahead of May 2 stress test

What’s in a name? Well, at least a few more syllables in the case of Adrullan Online Adventures, which is the new name for the voxel sandbox MMORPG EverCraft Online. That’s Hiddentree Entertainment’s indie effort to rekindle the olden glories of the genre with a boxy style that was chosen not to encourage freeform building or terraforming but instead for faster iteration.

The unveiling of the MMO’s new name came along with a new trailer, a new website, and new social media account, though everything else about the game is holding firm as before, promising “a demanding yet rewarding multiplayer experience” in its video blurb and website synopsis as well as its current alpha status.



According to a Discord announcement, the new name is an attempt to clear confusion and presumptions from curious gamers, such as crafting and terraforming being a central gameplay focus or whether owning Minecraft was a hard requirement to play. “Our world of Adrullan has grown into a rich, vibrant universe with its own distinct identity, and we believe this new name better captures the essence of the adventures that await within it,” the post reads.

That same post also confirms that AOA will be hosting a server stress test on Friday, May 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. EDT, as both a way to try to break the MMO’s servers and to “get people in and playing under the new name as soon as possible.” Previously registered users have already had their account details migrated, while current registration is now available on the new site.