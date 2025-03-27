Black Desert adds a five-player boss fight to Orzekea on PC and a solo arena on mobile

Oh, did you think that last week’s addition of Atoraxxion: Orzekea for the PC version of Black Desert was all that the instance had waiting for you? Well, you probably weren’t since Pearl Abyss did mention an “ultimate boss” at the time, but now this week has added said ultimate boss for players to face.

The unnamed boss fight in question is for five players and opens up when teams take down Cathawen and obtain a special item to open access to the battle. Those who then successfully take down this last boss will gain access to a place known as Orze’s Paradise that lets players obtain special loot from clearing quests twice a week.



The rest of this week’s patch for PC includes a number of new and returning events, another wide swath of class adjustments, a new matchmaking system for the Red Battlefield, and some more updates to the recently opened hardcore server.

Meanwhile in BDO Mobile, players can try to get to the top of the leaderboard in a solo version of the Azunak Arena, which pits 12 individuals against each other to take down monsters and rival players as quickly as possible in a stat-balanced PvPvE brawl. The patch also makes changes to the Eye of Imoogi target in Co-op Rush, makes a couple of smaller class tweaks, and crushes some bugs.