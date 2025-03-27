Final Fantasy XIV fan claims to have reverse-engineered the same ID info used in the blacklisted doxxing mod

Among the many other changes made to Final Fantasy XIV with the launch of patch 7.2, one of the subtler ones was meant to alter a particular behind-the-scenes feature with the game’s blacklist functionality.

Apparently, Square-Enix’s idea was to make it impossible for a particular harassment-empowering mod – yes, the one from earlier this year – to function moving forward even though the developers had already put that on notice.

But unfortunately, according to a player going by the handle NotNite, the change can still be reverse-engineered and the algorithm can be deciphered once again.

NotNite claims to have tested this and found that it still works, but the means for doing so has not been publicly shared in any fashion; the goal is not to empower the people making the harassment engine, after all. Of course, this also means that there’s not much actual proof of the claim, either. Regardless, it’s clear that this is still an issue on the minds of players as well as the developers, and only time will tell if further changes are being rolled out to address the issue.