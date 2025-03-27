Lord of the Rings Online will begin reactivating housing next week – in phases, so don’t panic yet

Our long national nightmare will soon be over: Lord of the Rings Online is finally turning back on the housing system starting next week.

OK, maybe a bit dramatic there, but as readers and LOTRO players know, the housing system on the new 64-bit servers has been disabled for most of the past month. Standing Stone Games originally intended to open housing the same week the transfers began, but those transfers turned into a multi-week mess, so housing has stayed offline to ensure everyone who wanted to move could do so before the mad rush to claim the best housing spots and neighborhoods began.

Well, the mad rush is now set to be a slightly calmer and staggered rush that begins on Monday on the four new servers. Essentially, SSG is splitting the times for the EU and US servers, setting the opening for early evening in the local timezone (ish). It’s also staggering by zone, starting with Belfalas.

In other words, if you know you want a Kingstead house on Peregrin, your moment is 6:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 2nd. If you don’t want a premium home at all, you’ll be waiting at least until Bree-land opens on Thursday.

Of course, all of this assumes that the opening on Belfalas on Merry on Monday doesn’t turn the servers into molten slag. Wish ’em luck!