New World just won April Fools’ Day already with this amazing ‘Kick Me’ shield

It’s not quite April Fools yet, but New World may have cornered this year’s laughs with a silly new store item that will no doubt be all the rage for the self-depreciating tank.

That’s right, there’s a “kick me” shield you can buy starting next week: “This shield might just kick things up a notch. Add a playful twist to your battles with the Kick Me Shield. After all, why be serious when you can be fearsome and hilarious?”

In addition to the shield, New World is adding an Eternal Tyrant armor set to the store along with a Feral Fury wolf companion. Amazon said that all three of these items will only be on sale from April 1st through the 14th.