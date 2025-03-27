Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis brings new weapons, Braver class updates, and fourth anniversary celebration this April

The month of April is only a few days away, and with it will come a wide assortment of content updates for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players in the anime MMO’s usual range of patches spread out across several different weeks.

The (ideally) good times begin on April 2nd when updates to Leciel Exploration quests arrive that let up to eight players team up to move through some new progression quests in the area. Players can also expect to chase some new gear in the form of the Legendios and Klirodim weapons and new EX augments, and the Braver class will see updates that apply balance changes, improve visual effects for weapons, and add a new skill. Lastly the update will bring new cards to the in-game CCG Line Strike, several quality-of-life updates, and new items for the creative space housing feature.

From there players will see the next mission pass begin on April 8th, engage in a new limited-time quest and take part in a collab with VTuber group Nijisanji April 15th, and party all the way into May with the fourth anniversary celebration of NGS with the return of the Halpha’s Super Origin Festival, which promises goodies like free lockboxes, seasonal event missions and vendors, and boosted rewards, among other things. Players can scope out what’s coming on the month’s update landing page and check out the NGS Headline broadcast below.