Throne and Liberty applies solo dungeon tweaks, launches its spring event, and preps more boss fights and trial seasons

This week is full of stuff in Throne and Liberty as the latest patch has come online as promised with tweaks, additions, updates, and scheduled activities all along the way for the next little while.

At the top of the heap are the previously discussed changes to solo dungeons that seek to make them less punishing and more rewarding. Also of note is the start of the Starbloom Festival to let players race one another as cute critters. Or perhaps as a giant orange.



This patch also kicks off the new season for dimensional trials and arenas that promise unique morphs, titles, and other “desirable rewards” like Tier 2 tokens, while later updates will introduce more arch bosses, with a fight against the wizard Deluzhona arriving on March 29th and the fight against the tree beast Giant Cordy on April 2nd.

Other additions in this patch include matchmaking for dimensional trials, changes to boss portals, improved Hall of Illusion rewards, and some tweaks to the longbow and wand weapons. All of the patch notes are provided on the website, while Godspeed is waiting in the video below to talk up some of the coming attractions in the next two weeks.