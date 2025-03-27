Warborne Above Ashes brings monthly MMO-sized factional PvP warfare in a post-apoc sci-fi world

Are you ready for war in a ruined sci-fi world full of battle? Then you’re getting another option for enjoying that kind of game in the form of Warborne Above Ashes, a faction-based war MMORTS from developer Pumpkin Studio and publisher Qooland Games.

“As a Driftmaster, you’ll join the relentless war of six rival factions. Cooperation, betrayal, conquest, speculation… Choose your faith and faction, and play your own part of this epic!”

Players will wage war in month-long skirmishes, picking one of six factions to side with in small 1v1 battles, open-world skirmishes, or larger scale factional fights of 100v100. Warborne further lauds its speed of play, both in terms of general gameplay pace and in its starting setup that gets players ready to dive into fights within 30 minutes.

The game recently held a week-long playtest that saw a huge number of players as well as some issues like DDoS attacks and a “lack of smoothness due to inadequate preparations.” Another playtest that will make all six factions available is scheduled for sometime in April.