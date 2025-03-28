Ashes of Creation showcases the ‘stealth, precision, and deadly strikes’ of the Rogue archetype

Backstabbing, stealth, tricks, and lightning-fast attacks that whittle an enemy down are the hallmarks of any good Rogue class, and Ashes of Creation isn’t about pass up on that kind of gameplay. In fact, the upcoming MMO has launched the Rogue archetype in its Alpha Two playtest and put out a video showcasing the class in action.

“The Rogue is about being one with the shadows” Intrepid Studios said. “The Rogue is a master of opportunity using skill positioning and the environment to dish out frightening amounts of damage.”

The studio also noted that the Rogue excels in scouting out dangerous territory, can knock out enemies with sleep darts, and has a wicked awesome stealthing visual. Check it out for yourself: