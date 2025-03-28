Black Desert Console confirms native support for Xbox X|S and PS5 – and a sunset on Xbox One and PS4

If you’re still playing Black Desert on a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One, you’ll soon have to shift over to the current crop of consoles because Pearl Abyss has confirmed it will be natively supporting Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5 starting on Thursday, June 26th, with plans to end support for previous gen consoles on that same date.

The announcement from Pearl Abyss explains that this transition is necessary for the health of the game, particularly because older consoles have hardware limitations that hinder the delivery of content updates. The studio says native support for current consoles will allow it to provide more stability, introduce new-to-console updates like the Deadeye class and the Ulukita monster zone, and bring update parity for all platforms closer together.

Players are assured that all of their entitlements and progress will still be available to them once they move to a PS5 or Xbox, and the transition will not carry any cost for existing PS4 and Xbox One players. There is still plenty of time for console BDO fans to get the current consoles, but June will be here before you know it, so those players should consider themselves to be on notice.

