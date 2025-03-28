Corepunk pushes its Prison Island update to April 4 with a ‘completely different vibe’

Delays? In Corepunk? Get out of here! No, wait, come back, because there’s more to say. So yes, Corepunk announced that it’s slightly pushing back its next big patch to April 4th while at the same time promising that the wait will be worth it.

Prison Island and a brand-new weapon specialization, the Defender, are slated to arrive in the hybrid fantasy-scifi MMO next week. This will be followed by Tier 3 weapons and a new weapon talent system the week after. Then a week after that will see the arrival of promised active and passive runes. The revamped alchemy system will go into one of those patches as well. So this is ending up being a string of patches spread over the course of April.

“We know you’ve been eagerly awaiting this content, and we’re working hard on it. The new content has a completely different vibe from anything you’ve seen before in Corepunk. We’re really excited to see how you’ll play it and to hear your feedback on its gameplay and atmosphere,” the devs said.