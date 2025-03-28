Craig Morrison’s ‘horse mystery’ MMORPG gets a new trailer and its official name: Equinox Homecoming

We appreciate how Craig Morrison’s Horse Mystery MMO sounds a bit like a psychedelic prog rock group, but it’s not; it’s the elevator pitch for a new MMORPG being developed by Morrison’s NetEase-funded Blue Scarab studio that is looking to blend murder mystery, cozy MMO gaming, and horseback riding together.

Up until now, all we knew about was the game’s general existence, that it is truly an MMO, and that Blue Scarab has been seeking testers.

But thanks to a newly released trailer, official site, and the new Steam page, we have a little more information, specifically the game’s official name: Equinox: Homecoming. And yes, the premise still stands up even with all of its official gubbins spread before us.



“Saddle up with friends and investigate a dark mystery, where each trail leads to wonder and intrigue. A string of events has set the idyllic Alderwood Island on edge. Discover the truth behind your mother’s disappearance and a local’s sudden death. For fans of horses, murder mysteries, and cozy exploration!”

As for the trailer, it tries to encapsulate as much of the title as possible visually, with a look at some horseback riding, a setup of the overall narrative, and some vague tastes of horror and investigation. The Steam page also outlines additional gameplay elements including plenty of horse care to ensure player steeds are managed well and multiplayer activities like horse races and trail rides.

Unfortunately it looks as if the playtester signups closed down at some point between January and March, and we also don’t have any release timing for the game yet. What we do have, of course, is that trailer as well as the Steam page for wishlisting purposes. And a small regret that we can’t call this one Dial “E” for Equine and “M” for Murder. Officially, anyway.