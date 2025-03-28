Early access MMORPG Pax Dei releases a new roadmap, saying its next update will be a ‘significant step forward’

And it sounds like a monetization shift is coming too

Pax Dei is doing some hardcore, take-no-prisoners self-reflection in its March development update letter. The studio recapped its journey through early access so far, saying that it’s had to make several “tough decisions” including delaying features but that the MMO’s core gameplay loop is now in place.

However, if you’re a fan of this project, you’ll more likely be interested to hear what’s coming next. Apparently the upcoming patch “will mark a significant step forward” with changes to the combat system, the addition of staves, a refinement of the onboarding process, a fast travel miracle, and a world revamp.

“We aim to increase player density and interaction by adding more Heartlands per Province and slightly reducing the overall size of the Wildlands,” the developers said.

Past that in 2025, Pax Dei plans to expand upon its PvP system, add more customization options (including cloth dyes!), and introduce mounts.

Finally, the devs address the eventual plan for “transitioning beyond eatly access” – which sounds like a monetization shift.