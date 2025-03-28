Elite Dangerous takes a closer look at the Gutamaya Corsair arriving for paid early access April 8

There will be another internet spaceship option for players of Elite: Dangerous in a couple of weeks’ time. That’s because the Gutamaya Corsair, the multi-role craft that heads up the new arrivals for the space sandbox this year, has confirmed several important details during Frontier Developments’ monthly studio-wide livestream including when it will be first available.

The Corsair was described by FDev as a successor to the larger-sized Imperial Clipper multi-role ship and stronger than the similarly medium-sized Python MkI multipurpose craft, albeit with some major features that make it stand out in its class such as the largest size thruster, power plant, and power distributor available in-game; a surprising number of optional internal slots; and a total of six weapon hardpoints – three large and three medium. The ship also boasts impressive maneuverability, native supercruise overdrive, and some solid jump range even without the benefits of engineering.

The Corsair will be the next ship available for E:D’s paid early access on Tuesday, April 8th, followed by availability for in-game credits a few weeks later like the other ships released to the sandbox last year. Pricing for the Corsair wasn’t specified, but there is little reason to believe it will be different from previous early access craft, meaning it will cost 16,520 Arx for a standard version and 33,000 Arx for a “stellar” version with extra cosmetics.

