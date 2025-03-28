Final Fantasy XI looks forward to balance adjustments in a very behind-the-scenes April update

The past several updates to Final Fantasy XI have definitely been calmer and smaller, but that’s a trend that the upcoming April version update is poised to… continue unabated. The preview of the next update is available now, and the biggest topline feature is that there will be two major server maintenance times during the month of April. In terms of content, about all that’s there is the rotation of new Ambuscade monsters, along with a change to macro-testing Cardians to allow players to accumulate TP during mock-battles with them.

None of this is to say that there are no improvements in the coming update; missing Limbus items are going to be added to Curio Moogles so players can properly upgrade weaponry, and an issue that had long been causing Paladins to take more damage than expected while wearing Empyrean armor is being fixed. It’s just a mostly behind-the-scenes and subtle patch, so players aren’t going to be getting new tranches of content along the way. So it goes.