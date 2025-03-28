Project Gorgon’s latest update includes a balancing pass for weather witching and animal handling

Project Gorgon’s latest update isn’t a major content update like February’s – you can add vampirism only once, after all – but it does include an engine upgrade and a tidy list of tweaks and fixes.

“We’ve updated the game to use Unity 2022.3,” Elder Game says. “This is a major version change, which usually causes some hiccups and weirdness — we’ve tried to smooth everything out, but if you see new problems please let us know. In particular, Unity 2022.3 uses a new navigation system. If you find places where monsters or pets cannot traverse (when they could before), that’s a bug we’d love to hear about!”

We also spy a range of touch-ups to weather witching spells and loot, community chests, and of course, the aforementioned vampirism skill, which was destined for balancing after the last release. Animal handler abilities and pets have also gotten a glow-up, as “almost all Animal Handling pets had some changes to (hopefully) improve their utility in their intended role.” Oh, and if you’re running the game in larger resolutions, you’ll see some updates to the GUI scale and several window sizes so they look better bigger.

Finally? “Monsters who hunt by scent no longer track dead players.” My brain is conjuring so many scenarios now.