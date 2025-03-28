World of Tanks promotes its Girls und Panzer crossover because why did it take this long to have this happen?

It’s all right if you don’t know anything about the anime Girls und Panzer. You don’t really need to know anything about it to see the name and then realize “oh, yeah, why hasn’t World of Tanks already crossed over with this?” Like, it seems obvious as heck. Why did we get a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration before an anime where the whole premise is “what if girls were driving tanks.”

That’s what Girls und Panzer is, if you were unclear. The title is “Girls and tanks” and it is about girls and tanks. It is exactly what it says on the tin.

Participating in the vent lets you drive around two very specific Girls und Panzer-inspired tanks, decorate yourself in specific livery for all seasons, apply decals based on the series, and… you know, generally just add girls. See, the game is World of Tanks. It has the “und Panzer” part covered. It just needs the girls in it. Which, thankfully, is the whole premise here! Check out the trailer down below and the event rundown.