World of Warcraft is changing the guild name service to charge gold rather than real money

Your World of Warcraft guild is probably named something mildly offensive that seemed like a funny joke when you named it but now feels kinda cringe. Of course, no one can blame you for not wanting to drop $20 to make a better guild name (or, more likely, a new mildly offensive reference that’ll feel kinda cringe in a year or so). So it’s a good thing that the game’s guild name change is being retired from the in-game shop on April 22nd.

Don’t worry, you aren’t going to be stuck with a single guild name afterwards; players will now be able to purchase a guild name change for 200,000 gold, so any time you feel like dropping the in-game currency, you can update your name. Just visit a guild master in a major city and go rename crazy! Maybe you can even rename your guild something good this time. No, do not open a text file for new guild names. No, do not make the first entry “Guildie Pleasure.” Do not make the second entry “New Guilded Age.” Y’know what? Never mind, just keep the current name.