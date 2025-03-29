Ashes of Creation provides a look at its first version of naval gameplay in latest video

The latest Alpha Two build for Ashes of Creation wasn’t only about bringing the stab-happy Rogue class; it’s also offering up the very first iteration of the MMORPG’s naval gameplay loop, which is the focus of its latest video preview.

The video starts off by cramming a massive sea vessel into a river because the open sea wasn’t fully built out at the time of recording, but the preview does grant players a look at some of what naval content will look like. The devs emphasize plans to add multiple types of ships with various attachments like weapons, discuss some gameplay features like finding shipwrecks and trading, and explain how ships are constructed and launched.

As one might expect from a PvP sandbox, seafaring activities will bring players into lawless areas with the allure of endgame-level materials and rewards, so the glorious playerbase will once again have to gloriously keep their heads on a glorious swivel so they’re not gloriously ganked. To that point, the devs are attacked by another seafaring vessel as they float down the river, so there’s an impromptu look at naval combat as well.

