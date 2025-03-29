Star Wars The Old Republic begins public testing of character facial updates, targets boss fight test for April

Are you ready to try on a new look in Star Wars: The Old Republic? Unfortunately this isn’t to suggest that there are some new character customization options on hand. What is being offered, however, is a public test of character face updates as part of Broadsword’s modernization efforts for the MMORPG, so it’s less like a new hairdo and more like some new makeup. Either way it’s still in makeover territory! :D

The latest round of character visual spitshining applies some smoothing to several races like the Human, Cyborg, Miraluka, and Mirialan to name a few, as well as neckline seam improvements for both male and female characters. Unfortunately this update won’t address some of the pre-existing visual oddities like Chiss skin splotchiness and some minor geometry issues around character ears, but the devs promise those are in the works. PTS testing will be available from now until April 3rd.

After players try on the digital version of new foundation for their character faces, the next PTS round will bring the master mode difficulty for the Propagator Core XR-53 operation boss. Timing hasn’t been tied down yet beyond sometime in early April, so players will have to wait a bit before they get to kick a robot around. For now, get you some new e-makeup.

