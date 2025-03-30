Kakao’s PC/mobile MMO Odin Valhalla Rising shares a new trailer ahead of April 3 pre-registration

Over the past five years and change, we’ve been keeping tabs on Odin: Valhalla Rising, a UE4-powered MMORPG from developer Lionheart Studio and publisher Kakao Games. The game got a release in South Korea back in 2021 while Kakao continued to eye a western release for sometime in 2023; obviously that didn’t happen owing to the company’s chaotic financial reports, and it’s been increasingly pushed down the road in investor reports.

Now at long last, those who have been clamoring for this new MMO will get the opportunity to… well, register their interest in this new MMO, as according to the official website, pre-registration will apparently open on Thursday, April 3rd. The announcement was accompanied by a new teaser trailer full of vistas, mounts, and previews of monsters, but not much else.

You’ll have to Discord-dive for more; Kakao has posted a small FAQ that confirms the countries where it will not be releasing, lists its supported languages, and notes that it will launch on PC but not on Steam. More details will likely spill forth once pre-registration opens, but for now we have something vaguely resembling a launch timeline.

