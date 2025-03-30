MMO Week in Review: Horse girls, distinct possibilities, and the Marvel Heroes revival

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Horse girls and Secret World fans, your unlikely hour of camaraderie has arrived, as this week, former Funcom dev Craig Morrison and his new studio Blue Scarab formally announced the name of their new “horse mystery” MMORPG: Equinox Homecoming. This is a real thing, and you didn’t even know you needed it. But you do.

Meanwhile, Dune Awakening kicked off preorders, Smed teased PlanetSide 3 what appears to be a new MMOFPS called Distinct Possibility, Stars Reach fully funded on Kickstarter, Final Fantasy XIV’s Seekers of Eternity update launched, Black Desert is killing its last-gen console version in favor of PS5 and Xbox X|S, and Marvel Heroes’ rogue server has reached an eminently playable stage. Kind of a big MMO week, in retrospect!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Previous articleKakao’s PC/mobile MMO Odin Valhalla Rising shares a new trailer ahead of April 3 pre-registration

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments