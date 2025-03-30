MMO Week in Review: Horse girls, distinct possibilities, and the Marvel Heroes revival

Horse girls and Secret World fans, your unlikely hour of camaraderie has arrived, as this week, former Funcom dev Craig Morrison and his new studio Blue Scarab formally announced the name of their new “horse mystery” MMORPG: Equinox Homecoming. This is a real thing, and you didn’t even know you needed it. But you do.

Meanwhile, Dune Awakening kicked off preorders, Smed teased PlanetSide 3 what appears to be a new MMOFPS called Distinct Possibility, Stars Reach fully funded on Kickstarter, Final Fantasy XIV’s Seekers of Eternity update launched, Black Desert is killing its last-gen console version in favor of PS5 and Xbox X|S, and Marvel Heroes’ rogue server has reached an eminently playable stage. Kind of a big MMO week, in retrospect!

