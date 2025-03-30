Who is Fawkes Games, Defiance’s new operator, and what other titles are under its care?

With Gamigo reviving and offloading sci-fi MMO Defiance to Fawkes Games for a relaunch next month, there’s some question about who this Fawkes is and what other titles are under its care.

Fawkes’ motto is “Breathing life to old worlds and preserving their legacy together.” This outfit primarily handles the day-to-day operation of Gamigo’s unwanted games, helping to give each of them a new lease on life. The good news is that it appears to pour a lot of work in improving those games rather than letting them crumble in maintenance mode.

One of the bigger MMOs in its stable is Shaiya, an eastern PvP game that initially came out in 2007. Last year, Fawkes improved it by adding the Bounty Hunter role, new zones, and PvP kill quests. It also revived old starting maps, with plans to include free-for-all maps in 2025.

Last Chaos, another 2007-era MMO, worked a lot on the backend of the game last year, added a new siege area, and launched the ascension system. It plans to bring one of its servers to North America in 2025 for better ping and introduce the all-new emote system.

Finally, a pair of online military battlers rounds out the roster: Desert Operations and Wargame 1942. “To enhance the player experience, we merged all classic game worlds into new international servers, creating more opportunities for gameplay and fostering a dynamic and competitive environment. Additionally, we launched two brand-new servers: Crossfire for Desert Operations and Firestorm for Wargame 1942,” reported Fawkes.