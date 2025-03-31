Blue Protocol’s mobile remake, Star Resonance, continues testing in China

Massively OP’s biggest disappointment of 2024, the premature cancelation of Blue Protocol, isn’t about to be reversed by the development of a mobile remake — but it’s better than nothing, right? Right? Well, in any case, a Tencent-owned Bokura is working on refashioning Blue Protocol mobile into something called Star Resonance, and apparently testing continues apace on the project in China.

Bokura posted some of the improved user interface shots for both the mobile and PC editions of Star Resonance, with each version tailored to the strengths and limitations of the platform. The studio said that it bumped up the graphics in the recent test, tweaked animations for the better, shortened loading times, and taken combat and story feedback to heart for future work.

The studio said that comms for the project will improve going forward: “The development team teased UI adjustments, graphical upgrades, and promised to ramp up communication via newsletters, videos, and potential livestreams regularly in the future.”