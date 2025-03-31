City of Titans’ Q1 update heralds progress on Unreal 5.5 upgrade, landscapes, and NPCs

Just ahead of the new year, Kickstarted superhero MMORPG City of Titans resurfaced from a year of tragedy and mourning to post a development roadmap; studio Missing Worlds Media told fans it had been working on everything from improved combat to the inventory system. It also promised quarterly updates in 2025, which is exactly what’s arrived as of this past weekend.

“Currently, the majority of the work is happening on the back end coding of the game,” the devs write. “As we mentioned before, we are moving upward to Unreal 5.5. This means that code updates and fixes are being made to bring existing game elements up from their current 5.2 standard. This also includes making any needed corrections between versions.”

“Once we have that done, we’ll be able to roll out the newer features that we showed you in [the December video]. Expect to see new and improved AI logic for NPCs, MORE NPCs, and Improved movement and combat animations for all characters. Along with that we’ll be using some of the newer tools in Unreal 5.5 to bring you landscape improvements, revised roadways, and vehicular traffic.”

MWM further discusses a “general streamlining of graphics” with an eye toward improving game performance, multiplayer server software, mission planning, and more powersets and effects.