Lineage 2 discusses the new werewolf class and wolf server coming with Project Wolf’s launch

Lineage II is basking in its newly contracted lycanthropy as it hypes up the April 15th Project Wolf update with a quick video that gives a few additional details about the new Varkas class and the update’s previously referenced “wolf server.”

The class takes up most of the video runtime, and most of that time is about designing the class from an aesthetic standpoint, though it does mention the overlying mechanic of earning “wolf points” in order for the class to go into werewolf mode; that’s about as deep of a look as viewers will get.

The discussion about the wolf server that’s opening with the Project Wolf update is similarly thin on deeper details, but the devs frequently stress that the server is angled toward new players, with a baseline of L2 Aiden used but with simplified mechanics, ramped up rewards, and a lot less grinding. Overall, the video is mostly hype and wolf time, but there are a couple of tidbits of information sprinkled in there.

