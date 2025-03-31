Mabinogi Mobile makes its debut to Korean fans, Mabinogi outlines update plans for the summer

It’s new game time for South Korean fans of Mabinogi as the newly released Mabinogi Mobile made its debut for gamers in the country this past week as scheduled.

The game’s official YouTube channel is absolutely swarming with videos that show off game systems, a creators program, and the first narrative trailer, while the press release promises the game “faithfully inherits the emotional experiences and lifestyle contents of Mabinogi, while providing enhanced community features optimized for mobile environments

Meanwhile in our corner of the globe, the western version’s producer has put out a general roadmap for summer’s suite of updates. Players can expect to see the second installment of Chapter 8 Generation 27, which will introduce a new dungeon and new hybrid talents, along with multiple improvements to the guild system and the promise of additional events throughout the summer.

