Riot Games asks gamers to join it in donating for Myanmar earthquake relief

The countries of Myanmar and Thailand are reeling from a magnitude 7.7 earthquake this past Friday that so far gas left over 2000 people dead and thousands more homeless, wounded, and buried. One online game studio is urging its fans to pitch in monetarily by donating to an earthquake relief fund.

Riot Games, which maintains a physical studio in Bangkok, posted a call to action on social media, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand, and neighboring countries earlier today. The region, which warmly welcomed us just weeks ago for Masters Bangkok, is now facing unimaginable loss and hardship.”

The studio asked players to join it in donating to the International Medical Corps, a charitable relief organization dedicated to “delivering vital healthcare services and training that help devastated populations.” The company has not yet posted its own contributions, but given its generosity with aid for people affected by the California wildfires earlier this year, we’re assuming that’s en route too.