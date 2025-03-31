RuneScape prepares a possible April Fools’ Day tease regarding mounts and its next major quest

April Fools’ Day is apparently coming early to RuneScape as the MMORPG’s weekly newsletter is promising mounts to players that will likely not exist once again, assuming the hints provided are any indicator.

The post opens by inviting players to Lumbridge Crater to see the new mounts being offered all this week. However, the seller of these mounts is Diango, an NPC who has previously sold toy horses to players. Additionally, a picture of the stable where these mounts are supposedly located appears to be completely empty. Basically, if you were hoping for real mounts in game, prepare for disappointment. Or literal horse pants.

What is confirmed to be arriving on Monday, April 7th, is the next major quest for Beneath Scarabas’ Sands, Pharaoh’s Folly, which once more brings players back to Menaphos to work alongside Ozan and Leela to uncover Pharaoh Osman’s betrayal and unite the ruling council against Amascut. Otherwise, this week’s patch notes detail changes to several items and a small list of game engine improvements.