Fortnite’s $245M FTC settlement over COPPA violations means you might be entitled to a refund

All right, people, hold your horses. The FTC is indeed giving out money from its settlement with Fortnite developer Epic Games, but it’s specifically because Epic ran afoul of the Children’s Online Privacy Act. Ultimately, Epic settled for $245 million rather than going to court to see its monetization litigated, and now the FTC has set up a page for players to request money back based on unwanted purchases. Players who were charged for an unwanted item between January 2017 and September 2022, parents of children who made unwanted purchases between January 2017 and November 2018, and any players who had their account stopped following complaints to credit card companies during the January-to-September period are all eligible.

Please keep in mind that the purpose here is not for items you purchased before realizing that you were making a huge mistake; the refunds are specifically for people who either had kids charge items without knowing better or were charged without realizing it. Exact refund amounts are not included, but the deadline to file is January 17th, 2024. So if you got charged money by the game and didn’t expect it, you can get some money back.